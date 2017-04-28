[Photo] Lauren Kelly’s Worst Haircut EVER!

Lauren Kelly changes her hair about every three months! So when we were putting the show together last night she told me the story about a woman who got her hair cut with a Samurai sword and asked me if I would ever do it. I said it I had more hair, why not. Then we got on the subject of bad haircuts and the worst ones we ever had. I had a perm back in the fourth grade and luckily there is NO proof of it because I burned all them. Lauren’s mom has kept them all!

This photo is why I LOVE EVERYTHING ABOUT THE 90’s! Bless Lauren’s heart for being a good sport about it.

We have all had a bad haircut and this is Lauren’s!