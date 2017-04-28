Texans Can Soon Buy BBQ Flavored Payday Candy Bar

April 28, 2017 12:21 PM
Have you ever snapped into the deliciousness of a peanut and caramel goodness of a Payday bar and been like, this is missing something.  Of course, you haven’t.  Well, Hersey doesn’t care much about that because they are changing up a few of their iconic candy bars to have some odd flavors.  In a “Taste of America” campaign, Hersey is adding flavors of iconic American cuisine.

The Payday will feature the iconic Texas BBQ flavor. Georgia and Reese’s will have a peach flavor. KitKat and Strawberry are coming together as well as Coconut Hersey’s Kisses for Hawaii.  Twizzlers will get Florida’s Key Lime and Creamsicle.

Would you try any of these new candy flavors?

