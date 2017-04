The Texans traded up last night to the 12th pick of the night to draft Deshaun Watson! The story line of the night was the relationship that he has with his mother. After the Texans drafted him he was handed a letter from his mom and it will give you all the feels!

Incredible moment.@DeshaunWatson4 is brought to tears as he reads a letter from his mom. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/8Z0QMTfuxT — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2017