[Video] Kim Kardashian On “Ellen”

It was six months ago that Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris. She now says that she believes it was “meant to happen”.

She was on Ellen’s show yesterday and recounted the events of October 3rd of last year. With tears in her eyes Kim said, quote, “It was meant to happen to me. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things. I was definitely materialistic before, and not that there’s anything bad with having things and working hard to get those things. And I’m really proud of everyone around me that’s successful. But I’m so happy that my kids get this ‘me’ and that this is who I’m raising my kids. Because I just don’t care about that stuff anymore. I really don’t.”

As she was telling Ellen the story she revealed details like the fact the robbers held a gun to the concierge and that is when they asked to see the, quote, “rapper’s wife”.