BBC Radio 1 does a great game called “Alphebeticall” which is a prank call where they have celebrities talk to unsuspecting people, but the twist is the celebrity has to start each sentence with the next letter in the alphabet, from A-Z. ┬áThe most recent victim (even though he absolutely crushed it) was Chris Pratt.

Pratt had to call a rare animals shop to talk about a stick bug (not unlike Baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) and he did so great.