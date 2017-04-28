[WATCH] Chris Pratt Singing In Outtake From Parks & Rec

Andy Dwyer is one of the best television goofballs of all time. Chris Pratt played the pudgy, goofy, odd guy on Parks & Recreation before turning into a chiseled super hero for movies (not that we’re complaining at all).
Pratt apparently missed his time at Parks & Rec yesterday when he tweeted out a scene that was too long to make the cut in the hit comedy. The song though, is being sung to kids and is about the movie “Sudden Death” with Jean-Claude Van Damme.
This makes us both want to go watch Sudden Death, and the entire series of Parks & Rec again. If you don’t believe that is a real movie, here is the trailer.