[WATCH] Chris Pratt Singing In Outtake From Parks & Rec

Andy Dwyer is one of the best television goofballs of all time. Chris Pratt played the pudgy, goofy, odd guy on Parks & Recreation before turning into a chiseled super hero for movies (not that we’re complaining at all).

Pratt apparently missed his time at Parks & Rec yesterday when he tweeted out a scene that was too long to make the cut in the hit comedy. The song though, is being sung to kids and is about the movie “Sudden Death” with Jean-Claude Van Damme.

I loved playing Andy so much. I miss my ParksnRec family. Here's a scene that was tooo long to make the episode…. https://t.co/ZPJ0e3BTne — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 27, 2017

This makes us both want to go watch Sudden Death, and the entire series of Parks & Rec again. If you don’t believe that is a real movie, here is the trailer.