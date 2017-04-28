[WATCH] Kid Crashes Bike Staring At Stripclub Billboard Bus

April 28, 2017 12:36 PM
Filed Under: Kid On Bike, video, Viral video

We’ve all been caught staring at an eye-catching billboard every now and again, but none of us have been as committed to watching one like this young boy on his bike.

In a video going viral this week a strip club bus covered in images promoting the establishment when you hear “ooh La La” off camera only to have the camera pan over to find a young boy riding his bike staring at the bus until he hits a wall around outdoor seating at a restaurant.  He’s probably thinking: “Worth it.”

Also, to the videographer here, you wouldn’t have to pan so long if you had held your phone horizontally. Remember, vertical videos hurt us all.

Listen Live