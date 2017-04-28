X Ambassadors Release New Song ‘Torches’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Platinum-selling rockers band X Ambassadors have dropped the new song “Torches,” which follows the recent release of “Hoping,” a song that benefited the American Civil Liberties Union.

The track is a slow-burning gospel-inflected anthem with an inspiring chorus: “C’mon carry your flame/ carry it higher/ Even in the darkness/ carry your torches/ C’mon carry your flame/ set the night on fire/ Even in the darkness/ carry your torches.”

This fall X Ambassadors will play the inaugural Cayuga Sound Festival in their hometown of Ithaca, New York. The event is scheduled for September 22-23 at Stewart Park and other local venues and will include performances by The Roots, K.Flay, The Knocks, Margaret Glaspy, Jukebox the Ghost, Tei Shei and more.

X Ambassadors released their full-length debut VHS in June 2015.

Listen to ‘Torches’ here.