96 Second News: JJ Watt Delivers Pizza To Fans; Ryan Seacrest Is Kelly Ripa’s New Co Host

*J.J. Watt played pizza delivery man for one lucky Houston family this weekend.

Super-fan, Wayne Lominac, got a very cool surprise at his Ellington-area home on Saturday afternoon as part of a Papa John’s promotional contest called “J.J. Delivers.”

“On game day, when you’re playing, you don’t really realize exactly how passionate these fans really are,” Watt said. “To come out and see Wayne and his family and see how passionate they really are makes me want to work that much harder, play that much harder.

JJ threw out the first pitch at Friday night’s Astros game…guess he’s getting ready for his JJ Watt Charity Classic at Minute Maid Park on May 13th.

*Kelly Ripa revealed that the long search is over — she’s going to announce her new Live! cohost this morning almost a year after Michael Strahan‘s sudden departure. Tune in this morning at 9a on ABC.

The news just came in, and according to CNN- RYAN SEACREST is the new co host!

*”The Fate of the Furious” stayed on top of the Box Office for a third week with $19.4 million. But the big story this weekend is that Tom Hanks had one of the worst opening weekends of his career.

His new movie “Circle“, with Emma Watson, John Boyega, and Bill Paxton (in his final movie,) made a mere $9.3 million.

Here’s the Top 5:

1. “The Fate of the Furious“, $19.4 million. Up to $192.7 million in its 3rd week.

2. “How to be a Latin Lover“, $12 million.

3. “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion“, $10.1 million.

4. “The Circle“, $9.3 million.

5. “The Boss Baby“, $9.1 million. Up to $148.5 million in its 5th week.

*A new study out of the University of Greenwich in England found that drinking 2 beers is actually better for pain relief than Tylenol. In their study, people who drank after a minor injury reported 25% less pain than people who took Tylenol.

The researchers say that getting your blood-alcohol level into the “slightly drunk” zone, quote, “produces a small elevation of pain threshold [and a] moderate to large reduction in pain intensity.” Now you know.

*McDonald’s is removing Hi-C Lavaburst from its menu on as of today, and plans to replace it with a new, different flavored drink. McD’s fans are not happy about the change, even taking to social media to try and figure out a way to have them keep the drink on the menu.

Sources are saying that starting in July, a drink called Sprite TropicBerry will replace Hi-C. Hi-C won’t go away immediately, though. Stores can continue selling the drink until they run out of stock.

*Rockets will play game 1 in the second round of the playoffs against the San Antonio Spurs tonight in San Antonio tonight.

*Miley Cyrus got a new tattoo this week of her gorgeous Shetland sheepdog, Emu.

Celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo captioned an Instagram pic of the ink saying, “Placed a young Emu on his mom @mileycyrus”

Placed a young Emu on his mom @mileycyrus #emufanclub A post shared by Doctor Woo (@_dr_woo_) on Apr 27, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT

*Some wonderful news for actress Shannen Doherty. On Friday night she told fans she is officially in remission from her breast cancer diagnosis she received back in August 2015.

She posted a photo on Instagram saying, “Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment.”

“Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting,” she said. “As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time.”

*Val Kilmer has been dealing with some kind of oral/throat issue for a while now. But he consistently denied rumors that it’s cancer. Even when his friend Michael Douglas said it was cancer, Val said Michael was “misinformed.”

During a recent Reddit Q&A, Val finally fessed up. But he says he’s better now. Quote, “I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen [although] healing all the time.

“Because I don’t sound my normal self yet people think I may still be under the weather.”

*”Roseanne” is the latest TV show from the ’90s to be revived . . . although it isn’t 100% official yet. The producers of the original show are onboard, along with cast members Roseanne Barr, Sara Gilbert, and John Goodman, which is interesting because his character Dan actually died at the end of the original show which aired 20 years ago.

There’s no word how they’re going to handle that, and Roseanne Tweeted, “I’ve already written the scenes about Dan’s death, don’t send me more suggestions, thanks!”

Laurie Metcalf (Jackie) and Johnny Galecki (David) are also in negotiations to return. There’s been no mention of Michael Fishman (D.J.), or the two actresses who played Becky, Lecy Goranson and Sarah Chalke.