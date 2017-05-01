Ewwww. Girl Banned From Chess Tournament For Being “Too Suggestive”

At a chess tournament in Malaysia, a 12-year-old girl was told she was dressed inappropriately by being too “seductive.” We know. Your first thought is probably “well, parents are letting their kids wear way too suggestive clothes these days. But this is not one of those times! From Yahoo!:

The news came out when a Malaysian chess coach took to Facebook to protest the way his student was treated at a recent tournament. Apparently, the middle-schooler was approached by an official and informed that her dress was “seductive” and “a temptation from a certain angle.” Ugh, that sentence is so gross and creepy coming from a grown man in regards to a child! It’s absolutely not okay.

