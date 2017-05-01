Is Setting Up A Friend A Good Idea Or A Bad Idea?

Ladies, let me tell you if you are single you NEED to ride the BP MS150! It is all HOT men all day long! Plus, it’s for a great cause. I also found A LOT of these men are single. So I did what any good friend would do that is volunteering, I used it as a good time to try and set up Lauren Kelly.

Let me tell you, my friend Sara met her husband Daniel on the MS150 ride and these are good men to date.

They are philathropic and have a good heart. They are out riding some 167 miles for charity! They are fit! Cyclist have great butts and calves! In my experience they are funny and sweet They know how to have a good time

I mean, what more could you ask for!?

So I volunteered at a tent and ran across a guy who was really sweet. In Lauren’s age range and I showed him a pick and I wanted to give him her number but didn’t wanna go too far. I have a great track record of setting up friends! Lauren is NOT feeling it! Did you set up a friend and how did it go?