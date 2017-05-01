John Legend to be Honored for Contributions to ‘Social Justice’

By Jon Wiederhorn

John Legend will accept the first annual Salem Advocate for Social Justice Award tomorrow (Tuesday 2) at Salem State University.

Related: John Legend’s Daughter Luna Loves his Time 100 Cover

The lauded performer will speak at the Massachusetts school about his work as in the fields of criminal justice, education and other political and social areas. He will also perform at the ceremony.

The Salem Award Foundation for Human Rights and Social Justice was established to recognize the accomplishments of those who have fought for social justice issues and spoken out for those whose voices are too often unheard.

Legend was recently honored by ‘Time‘ magazine, which included him in their Time 100 list of the most influential people.