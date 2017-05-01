Ten Worst Jobs

If you’re thinking of a career change or you are graduating college this May you may wanna take a look at this list and make sure your career choice is gonna make you happy.

CareerCast.com has put together their annual list of the WORST jobs in America.

Here are the TOP TEN!

1. Newspaper reporter.

2. TV broadcaster.

3. Logger.

4. Enlisted military personnel, mostly because of how dangerous it is.

5. Pest control worker.

6. Disc jockey . . . I promise you do NOT envy our schedule. Also, the correct term is “radio personality.” Thank you.

7. Ad sales.

8. Firefighter.

9. Retail sales.

10. Taxi driver.

Click here for the full list.