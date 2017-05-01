What was your Prom Song?
Everyone is going to their proms so it got us talking about what our prom songs were.
Here’s the break down of our prom songs. Leave us a comment of yours and check out the list of what Mashable says would have been yours depending the year your graduate.
Vitamin C Graduation
Mashable.com put together a list of the top Prom Songs depending on what year you graduated.
1990: “Vogue”, Madonna
1991: “I Like the Way”, Hi-Five
1992: “Jump”, Kris Kross
1993: “That’s the Way Love Goes”, Janet Jackson
1994: “I Swear”, All-4-One
1995: “This Is How We Do It”, Montell Jordan
1996: “Tha Crossroads”, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
1997: “Hypnotize”, The Notorious B.I.G.
1998: “Too Close”, Next
1999: “Livin’ la Vida Loca”, Ricky Martin
2000: “Maria Maria”, Santana featuring The Product G&B
2001: “All for You”, Janet Jackson
2002: “Foolish”, Ashanti
2003: “Get Busy”, Sean Paul
2004: “Yeah!”, Usher featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris
2005: “Hollaback Girl”, Gwen Stefani
2006: “SOS”, Rihanna
2007: “Makes Me Wonder”, Maroon 5
2008: “Bleeding Love”, Leona Lewis
2009: “Boom Boom Pow”, The Black Eyed Peas
2010: “OMG”, Usher featuring Will.i.am
2011: “Rolling in the Deep”, Adele
2012: “Somebody That I Used to Know”, Gotye
2013: “Can’t Hold Us”, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis
2014: “All of Me”, John Legend
2015: “See You Again”, Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth
2016: “One Dance”, Drake