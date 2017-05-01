What was your Prom Song?

Everyone is going to their proms so it got us talking about what our prom songs were.

Here’s the break down of our prom songs. Leave us a comment of yours and check out the list of what Mashable says would have been yours depending the year your graduate.

Sarah Pepper

Geoff Sheen

Lauren Kelly

Vitamin C Graduation

Mashable.com put together a list of the top Prom Songs depending on what year you graduated.

1990: “Vogue”, Madonna

1991: “I Like the Way”, Hi-Five

1992: “Jump”, Kris Kross

1993: “That’s the Way Love Goes”, Janet Jackson

1994: “I Swear”, All-4-One

1995: “This Is How We Do It”, Montell Jordan

1996: “Tha Crossroads”, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

1997: “Hypnotize”, The Notorious B.I.G.

1998: “Too Close”, Next

1999: “Livin’ la Vida Loca”, Ricky Martin

2000: “Maria Maria”, Santana featuring The Product G&B

2001: “All for You”, Janet Jackson

2002: “Foolish”, Ashanti

2003: “Get Busy”, Sean Paul

2004: “Yeah!”, Usher featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris

2005: “Hollaback Girl”, Gwen Stefani

2006: “SOS”, Rihanna

2007: “Makes Me Wonder”, Maroon 5

2008: “Bleeding Love”, Leona Lewis

2009: “Boom Boom Pow”, The Black Eyed Peas

2010: “OMG”, Usher featuring Will.i.am

2011: “Rolling in the Deep”, Adele

2012: “Somebody That I Used to Know”, Gotye

2013: “Can’t Hold Us”, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis

2014: “All of Me”, John Legend

2015: “See You Again”, Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth

2016: “One Dance”, Drake