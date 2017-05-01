Which “It’s Gonna Be MAY” Meme Is Better? NSYNC Or Backstreet Boys?

Hey guys, guess what…IT’S MAY!

And you know what that means, right? It’s the one time of year where we get to use one of the best Justin Timberlake memes of all time.

If you recall, back in 2004 NSYNC released a single called “It’s Gonna Be Me.” The way that Justin sang the word “ME”made it sound more like he was saying “MAY” creating memes galore at the end of April every year.

Well the Backstreet Boys wanted to get in on the MAY action as well, so they have a meme of their song “As Long As You Love Me,” replacing “ME” with “MAY.” (I know, you’re laughing and shaking your head at the same time 😉)

Sooooooo, the question is…are you Team NSYNC or Team BSB???