96-Second News: Jimmy Kimmel’s Emotional Monologue; ‘DWTS’ Double Elimination

Jimmy Kimmel got serious in his monologue last night, where he talked about how his newborn son was born with a heart defect. Jimmy’s wife Molly gave birth to their second child two weeks ago. His name is Billy, and when he was just three days old, he had to undergo open heart surgery at the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles.

He said Billy appeared to be healthy at first, but then one of the nurses noticed something wrong, and when they looked into it, they discovered that he had a HOLE in the wall of his heart.

Fortunately, the surgery went well and Billy is already home with his parents. Jimmy thanked a long list of doctors and care providers, and then asked for people to donate to the Children’s Hospital.

Jimmy‘s show will be guest hosted by his friends this week while he is on paternity leave.

McDonald’s just invented something called the “Frork,” which is a little red plastic handle with three fries into to make a fork.

It’s part of their pitch for their fancier “Signature” sandwiches. Apparently the sandwiches are so good that you’ll want to use the French fry fork to scoop up, “every last bite” of the sauces.

If you want a Frork, you can get one by buying a Signature sandwich starting on Friday.

‘Dancing With The Stars‘ week seven was last night and 2 people went home in a shocking double elimination. The theme of the evening was “movie night,” and crowd favorite of the night was clearly 5th Harmony’s Normai Kordei and partner Val Chmerkovskiy who earned a perfect score for their tango.

After saying goodbye to Nick Viall and Peta, and Nancy Kerrigan and Artem, the top five dancers remaining are Simone Biles, Rashad Jennings, David Ross, Normani Kordei, and Bonner Bolton.

April the giraffe’s baby boy finally has a new name, and it is…Tajiri.

The winning name was “Allysa’s choice,” referring to Allysa Swilley, the giraffe keeper at Animal Adventure Park. According to Yahoo, Swilley led the care of April for the 16 months of her pregnancy. With the help of other park officials, she chose the name Tajiri.

“Tajiri is a word in Swahili that means hope. The name also stands for confidence, which our calf is — very, very confident.”

And don’t worry, if you have trouble remembering or pronouncing Tajiri’s name, the calf will be nicknamed “Taj.”

Kelly Ripa announced yesterday that her new co-host will be Ryan Seacrest, and the show will be renamed “Live with Kelly and Ryan“. Ryan co-hosted five times over the past year, and of course he was on the show yesterday for the big reveal.

As part of the deal, Ryan is also becoming an executive producer, alongside Kelly. She was promoted to executive producer as part of her new deal after ABC botched the handling of Michael’s departure.

In a statement, Kelly said, quote, “Ryan is a quintessential broadcaster and at the top of his game. I’m thrilled to start my mornings with him every day, and we are so fortunate at ‘Live’ to have him join the family.”

He’ll continue hosting his radio show, although he’s moving his studio from Los Angeles to New York.

Janet Jackson had a countdown clock on her official website over the weekend, and when it ended yesterday she released a video update.

She quickly addresses her separation from her husband Wissam Al Mana, she also announced that she’s resuming her tour, the one she postponed last year when she found out she was pregnant.

She’s changing the name of the tour from ‘Unbreakable‘ to ‘State of the World‘ and it will hit Houston September 9th at the Toyota Center. Tix on sale Friday 10a, Livenation.

And finally, huge thanks to Hollie and her awesome team at CharitaBulls who put on a great charity even last night at Top Golf that benefited the Special Olympics! Sarah and Lauren celebrated the fundraising with host Houston Texan Brian Peters and team mates. ⛳️🏈