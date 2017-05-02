Khloe Kardashian Got Dumped By Tristan Thompson So Cavaliers Fans Celebrated

May 2, 2017 6:27 AM
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in the NBA Playoffs as they look to defend their championship from last year. Cavs forward Tristan Thompson may not be one to tempt fate. From SI:

One report says Thompson wants to focus on the playoffs, with Cleveland about to beging a second-round series against Toronto. Another report says Thompson is reuniting with the mother of his child. And another report says Khloe scared Thompson with talk of marriage. Nobody seems to know for sure what’s going on, but that doesn’t matter when it comes to Twitter. “News” of the “break up” had Cavaliers fans rejoicing as if the team just added Magic Johnson in his prime.

Cavs fans seem to be pretty excited about the idea of Khloe being out of their lives…

Listen Live