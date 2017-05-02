Montel Williams Is Standing Up For Pot

Former TV personality Montel Williams says he uses cannabis nearly every day for 17 years even though he hasn’t smoked it in over a decade. From Business Insider:

“I have dexterity problems. I can’t roll a joint to save my life,” Williams told Business Insider. He prefers vaporizing more concentrated forms of the drug.

Williams, who is also a retired Navy officer, has multiple sclerosis, a disease that causes his immune system to attack the insulation around his nerves. It produces intense, burning sensations from his head to his toes.

Every morning, Williams takes a fistful of pills to ease the pain. He supplements this cocktail with cannabis, which he started using after his diagnosis in 1999. The drug has been shown to improve symptoms in patients suffering from MS, according to a summary from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.