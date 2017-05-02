The Sexiest Career Is…Lawyers?

May 2, 2017 5:58 AM
Filed Under: beatcha, jobs, Sexy, The Morning MIX

What started with LA Law (remember that show?) has continued into the real world, apparently. A new study found that lawyers are the sexiest job for both men and women. The runner up for men is doctor while for women, it’s marketing.

Silly right? Well, the poll came from a pretty good sample size. A dating app called Happn analyzed 1.7 million users. They wanted to figure out what jobs would lead to getting dates.

For men: lawyer, doctor, engineer, investment analyst, trader, banker, teacher

For women: lawyer, marketing, finance, designer, architect, nurse

Where does radio DJ end up on the list? Somewhere at the bottom, probably!

