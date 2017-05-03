96-Second News: The Mickey Mouse Club Is Returning; Major Freeway Closures This Weekend

The weather is supposed to be gorgeous this weekend, but traffic…probably not so much.

The Texas Department of Transportation will shut down all northbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway from NASA Parkway to Scarsdale Boulevard on Friday, May 5 at 9 p.m. The road reopens on Monday, May 8 at 5 a.m.

All southbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway will shut down beginning south of League City on Friday at 9 p.m. and will stay closed until Monday at 5 a.m.

Disney is reviving The Mickey Mouse Club…as a Facebook show. The network is creating a new series called Club Mickey Mouse, which will stream exclusively on the social media network.

According to US Weekly, the original series premiered on ABC in 1955 and made Annette Funicello a household name. A revival was introduced in 1977, but it was the 1989 revival, The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, that is responsible for the careers of Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling, Keri Russell, Christina Aguilera and JC Chasez.

The cast of Club Mickey Mouse has yet to be announced.

Longtime ABC 13 news anchor Dave Ward said his famous line for the last time on Tuesday evening during Eyewitness News.

“Good Evening Friends”

Dave joined anchors Gina Gaston and Art Rascon during the 6 p.m. news to reflect on his historic broadcasting career and later shared a final goodbye and heartfelt message with his viewers and colleagues.

Fans and friends can join Dave at Houston City Hall today for a special celebration starting at 11 a.m. Mayor Sylvester Turner will make a special presentation to Dave at noon.

**Stephanie Rice, the Houston singer whose emotional story connected with viewers across the country, was eliminated Tuesday night on “The Voice.”

She leaves just one week shy of the top 10, and was cut in favor of singer Mark Isaiah.

Rice’s elimination comes as a bit of a surprise. Her Monday performances was warmly received by the coaches and online.

**Remember Winona Ryder‘s goofy faces at the SAG Awards earlier this year? Well, they could win her a trophy at this Sunday’s “MTV Movie and TV Awards” thanks to the new category they just announced: Trending. She’s up against:

Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer impression on “SNL”

Lady Gaga’s “Carpool Karaoke”

Channing Tatum and Beyoncé doing “Run the World (Girls)” on “Lip Sync Battle”

“Wheel of Musical Impressions with Demi Lovato” from “The Tonight Show”

and Dr. Phil’s “Cash Me Outside” girl

Voting is open for #BestTrendingMoment! Vote here 👉movieandtvawards.mtv.com and see who wins at the #MTVAwards this Sunday at 8/7c! A post shared by MTV (@mtv) on May 2, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

**The Eagles are suing a place called Hotel California. It isn’t actually in California, it’s in Todos Santos, Mexico, but the band claims the owners are trying to make people think they’re connected. They play “Hotel California” and other Eagles songs in the hotel and they sell merchandise calling the hotel “legendary”, which implies that it was actually the inspiration for the song.

The suit says the hotel is infringing on the Eagles’ Hotel California trademark, and they’re asking that the place be banned from using the name.

The Mexican Hotel California was built in 1950, and so it predates the song. But the lawsuit says they’ve been trying to bite off the Eagles since 2001.

**”American Idol” has only been off the air a year, but even though it’s ratings fell in it’s final season, people still seem to be very much into it. Apparently now ABC has made an offer to buy the show.

And you’d think that because they just brought Ryan Seacrest in to co-host “Live!” with Kelly Ripa on the same network that they’d easily be able to get him to host again, but the producers said no.

ABC wants the show to debut in March of next year, but this isn’t anywhere near a done deal. NBC and Fox were recently bidding for the show, and it sounds like those negotiations aren’t entirely dead yet, either.

**The microphone Beyonce used on her Formation World Tour and at the Grammys was auctioned off over the weekend to a woman named CeCe Hendriks at a Gala in L.A.

The event was thrown by Bey’s mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and CeCe paid $11,000 for it.

It’s a working mic, and also a collector’s item because you can see where Beyonce held it.

Check out pictures >>> HERE.

**Chris Soules allegedly bought booze before his fatal accident with a tractor, and was possibly drinking it at the time of the crash.

Prosecutors made the revelation in new docs filed Monday in response to Soules’ request to dismiss the felony charge. According to TMZ, Soules’ attorney is arguing he shouldn’t be charged for leaving the accident because he identified himself to a 911 operator and stayed until EMTs arrived.

But prosecutors say Soules did attempt to dodge several facts around the accident, including “an explanation of the empty and partially consumed open alcoholic beverages located in and around his vehicle that he was seen purchasing at a convenience store shortly before the accident.” It’s unclear if prosecutors have surveillance video or just an eyewitness who saw Soules at the store.

The Buchanan County Attorney adds, Soules fleeing the scene made it impossible for officers to determine his “level of intoxication.”

**Two passengers started throwing punches at each other on board a flight Monday from Tokyo to LAX, and one ended up in handcuffs.

The fight broke out right before an All Nippon Airways flight took off from Tokyo. According to another passenger, the men were arguing about something when the brawl started. The men threw punch after punch … even after a flight attendant and other passengers tried to jump in between them.

One of the combatants — a 44-year-old American — was removed and reportedly choked an airline employee in the terminal. He was arrested for assault.

Watch the video >>> HERE.