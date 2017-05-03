Give A Child Their Own Home Library For Just $30

Illiteracy is a major issue in America and in Houston. When children have access to books, studies show that they are more likely to achieve a higher academic level. Eighty percent of public school children in Houston are economically challenged and that means they might not have the access to books children should.

My Home Library is an initiative of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation aimed at giving children of low-income families the opportunity to have books in their home. Through myhomelibraryhouston.org children can pick books THEY want to read. Then YOU can donate as little as $30 to help purchase six books for those children and help them read.

My Home Library is a great program benefiting children and the Houston community:

Children are empowered to choose the books they want to read by creating a wish list for their home library.

Donors can have a direct and meaningful impact on a specific child in need by underwriting the cost of a child’s home library.

Children can choose what to read and read what they love because they select from popular book titles and topics of interest.