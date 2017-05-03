If You Are A Single Woman, Put That Puppy Down!

A new study found which pets can make you look sexier. Weird, right?

Researchers had people judge how attractive strangers were by having them look at pictures of people with different pets. Dogs were much sexier than cats.

For guys, holding a puppy made them 24% sexier, 14% more trustworthy, and 7% smarter.

For the gals, holding a medium-sized dog made them 7% sexier, 7% more trustworthy, and 6% smarter.

Cats didn’t do better than dogs no matter what size they were. Cats only made guys 5% sexier while women were LESS sexy.

Get a puppy, you guys!