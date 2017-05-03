Is It Ok To Flirt When You’re In A Relationship

There is a new dating term and it is called “Cushioning” and this is where you flirt with other people while you’re in a relationship because if you end up breaking up, you have someone ready to go. A backup plan!

This got us talking in the studio about whether or not it is ok to “Flirt” if you’re in a relationship.

Sarah – It depends on your job. If you’re a bartender, server, radio personality I think that dating is part of your job and it is ok and understood.

Geoff – Absolutely NOT. If you’re doing that you’re ruining your relationship.

Lauren – NOT HAPPENING. DON’T EVEN THINK ABOUT IT!