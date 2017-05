In case you didn’t know, one of J.K. Rowling’s Twitter traditions is apologizing for the Harry Potter characters she’s killed off in┬áthe Battle of Hogwarts.

Last year Remus Lupin received an apology. The year before that, it was Fred Weasley.

This year, some fans were waiting early…

Has @jk_rowling already apologized for another death? — Mark Joshua Bricenio (@mjmbricenio) May 2, 2017

In case the police are reading my notifications, there's a Battle of Hogwarts anniversary tradition going on. I am not on a murder spree. https://t.co/urrUYAMe72 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2017

Then later in the day…

OK, here it is. Please don't start flame wars over it, but this year I'd like to apologise for killing (whispers)… Snape. *runs for cover* — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2017

We forgive you, JK! Or j/k???