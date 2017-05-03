Longtime ABC 13 News Reporter Dave Ward Signs Off For Final Time

From ABC 13’s website:

“Good Evening Friends…”

Longtime ABC13 anchor Dave Ward said that famous line for the last time on Tuesday evening during Eyewitness News. Dave joined anchors Gina Gaston and Art Rascon during the 6 p.m. news to reflect on his historic and decorated broadcasting career and later shared a final goodbye and heartfelt message with his viewers and colleagues.

Fans and friends can join Dave at Houston City Hall on Wednesday for a special celebration starting at 11 a.m. Mayor Sylvester Turner will make a special presentation to Dave at noon. The special event and farmer’s market will take place at 901 Bagby at Hermann Square in front of City Hall.

Dave hit a historic milestone in November when he celebrated his 50th year at KTRK-TV. His long tenure at the station was acknowledged in June 2016 when he was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records by breaking the record as the longest-running local TV news anchor in the world at the same station, in the same market. Dave’s final broadcast was planned for December 2016, but was postponed as Dave underwent heart surgery.

Farewell Dave, we appreciate all the things you’ve done for this city. ❤️