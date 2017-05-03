Paris Jackson Cast in Film with Charlize Theron, David Oyelowo

By Robyn Collins

Paris Jackson made her television debut on Fox’s drama Star and will be following it up with a feature film debut in an untitled comedic thriller for Amazon, produced by Australian film director and stuntman, Nash Edgerton.

Amanda Seyfried, Thandie Newton and Nash’s brother Joel Edgerton also will star in the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The plot centers around a businessman who gets accidentally gets tangled up with drug lords, mercenaries and the FBI, while on business in Mexico.

David Oyelowo will play the lead role of Harold, while Charlize Theron and Sharlto Copley will also appear in the movie.

The project was written by Anthony Tambakis and Matt Stone (of South Park fame) and will be produced by Edgerton and Theron, along with Rebecca Yeldham, Anthony Tambakis, Beth Kono and A.J. Dix.

The 19-year-old daughter of the late King of Pop has been wanting to get in front of the camera on her own terms. A week after signing with IMG Models, she signed with William Morris Entertainment in all areas. Full steam ahead.