Spec’s ‘Wine Of The Week’ For 5/3

Lauren Kelly May 3, 2017 8:50 AM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: beer, savings, Rose, Wine, Specs, wine of the week, Spirits, Specials

This week’s Wine Of The Week from Spec’s is the Bliss Vinyards Rose, and a bottle can be yours for only $11.99!

A beautiful nose of oral spices is highlighted by bright strawberry avors. This is a very refreshing, well-balanced wine, possessing great character all the way through its long, lingering nish. Pair with your favorite salad, picnic fare, or just a sunny afternoon. Grab yourself a bottle of Bliss!

And whatever your festivity needs are, nobody has the HUGE selection of hard-to-find spirits, world-class wines, craft beers and gourmet goodies like Spec’s! Have you tried any of their cheeses of the month yet? Delish! Create your own unique basket or we have ready-made baskets to grab and go! Find yours today by clicking >>> HERE.

For more information, check out the Spec’s website! Cheers to savings!

Don’t forget about Spec’s new delivery too!

logo Spec’s ‘Wine Of The Week’ For 5/3

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live