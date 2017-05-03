Starbucks Introducing ANOTHER New Frappuccino: The Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino

Lauren Kelly May 3, 2017 8:24 AM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: Drink, frappuccino, Girl Scout Cookie, Mint Mocha, new flavor, Starbucks

Looks like even Starbucks is sick of rainbows, unicorns, dragons and mermaids evidently: The Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino came out today. YUM!!

According to a source at The TODAY Show, The new Frappuccino has a mostly mint-chocolate flavor…with a blend of extra-dark cocoa, coffee, milk and ice that’s infused with “cooling mint sugar crystals.” Next, there’s a layer of whipped cream. Then more of the cocoa-coffee-mint blend, and finally, more whipped cream and a dusting of dark cocoa. Some people are likening it to a Girl Scouts Thin Mint cookie in a cup. “The dark cocoa and coffee flavors are complemented by the slightly cooling mint notes.”

It’s available starting today in most U.S. and Canadian stores, while supplies last through the summer.

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live