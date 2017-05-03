Starbucks Introducing ANOTHER New Frappuccino: The Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino

Looks like even Starbucks is sick of rainbows, unicorns, dragons and mermaids evidently: The Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino came out today. YUM!!

According to a source at The TODAY Show, The new Frappuccino has a mostly mint-chocolate flavor…with a blend of extra-dark cocoa, coffee, milk and ice that’s infused with “cooling mint sugar crystals.” Next, there’s a layer of whipped cream. Then more of the cocoa-coffee-mint blend, and finally, more whipped cream and a dusting of dark cocoa. Some people are likening it to a Girl Scouts Thin Mint cookie in a cup. “The dark cocoa and coffee flavors are complemented by the slightly cooling mint notes.”

It’s available starting today in most U.S. and Canadian stores, while supplies last through the summer.