5 Plants To Help Repel Mosquitos

Mosquitos are starting to do serious damage around the city of Houston and there is no better time to start coming up with a plan to protect yourself than now. Mosquitos are not only annoying, BUT dangerous as well, carrying viruses from person to person.

This is why we have decided to create a list of the 5 Backyard Plants Perfect For Repelling Mosquitos, don’t force yourself to stay indoors, just prepare yourself.

5. Lemon Balm

Lemon balm grows in orchards throughout Philly, is in the mint family, and can be used as a mosquito repellent! pic.twitter.com/GCPPIIOBiN — Philly Orchards (@phillyorchards) July 27, 2016

4. Marigolds

Lots of Marigolds around my house and deck, why? Cause mosquitos hate them and stay away. pic.twitter.com/NmyfgCSryT — Vincent (@apatientman) July 8, 2016

3. Basil

2. Lavender

Lavender is an effective insect repelling plant (mosquitos, flies, moths…), stands heat & drought, A++ for containers like 'Mini Blue' pic.twitter.com/RESonVQLKU — Planters' Choice (@planterschoice) April 29, 2017

1. Rosemary

Rosemary is used to flavor food, is a natural mosquito repellent & attracts butterflies! #HatTrick pic.twitter.com/woPdwy0Vxd — Ashmont Landscaping (@Ashmont92) July 9, 2015

Check out the full explanation video from the HomeAndFamilyTV channel: