5 Plants To Help Repel Mosquitos

Mosquitos are starting to do serious damage around the city of Houston and there is no better time to start coming up with a plan to protect yourself than now. Mosquitos are not only annoying, BUT dangerous as well, carrying viruses from person to person.
This is why we have decided to create a list of the 5 Backyard Plants Perfect For Repelling Mosquitos, don’t force yourself to stay indoors, just prepare yourself.
5. Lemon Balm
4. Marigolds
3. Basil
2. Lavender
1. Rosemary
Check out the full explanation video from the HomeAndFamilyTV channel: