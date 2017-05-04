96 Second News: Brad Pitt’s 1st Interview Since Divorce; Justin Bieber’s Insane Tour Rider

**Brad Pitt gave his first interview since his breakup with Angeline Jolie to “GQ Style”, and he’s pretty much saying their split was his fault.

He described it as, “self-inflicted” and said, quote, “I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem. And, I’m really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again. Truthfully I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka. I was a professional. I was good [I] don’t want to live that way anymore.”

He didn’t say much about Angelina specifically, but he did talk a lot about the importance of family, and his concerns for his kids. “It’s hit me smack in the face with our divorce: I gotta be more. I gotta be more for them. I have to show them. And I haven’t been great at it.”

**Justin Bieber is performing in Mumbai for the first time next week, and he’s got a super crazy tour rider.

He requests culinary experts to supervise the gourmet food being served to him, which includes five dishes per day that are to be, quote, “renamed after his popular songs.”

Justin wants his room “adorned” with purple carnations, because purple is his favorite color. And he wants a, quote, “special Indian Yoga Casket containing aromatic essential oils,” along with specific smelling incense sticks.

He also wants a Jacuzzi for his own personal use before he performs, and he needs his dressing room to have a “large, glass-door refrigerator,” packed with water and cream sodas. Plus one large pack of Swedish Fish.

**Today is May 4th, aka, Star Wars Day…May the 4th Be With You…etc…

Are you celebrating? You can dress like your favorite character, watch all the movies, write fan fiction, or just take a shower at Sarah Pepper’s house with her R2D2 shower head.

**CBS will air another James Corden “Carpool Karaoke“ primetime special on May 22nd and it’s going to feature Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez. Katy will be part of the Carpool Karaoke segment while J.Lo will be there for a Toddlerography segment.

James will begin the show with a special musical performance, and he’ll also talk about “some of his favorite moments.”

**NBA PLAYOFFS: The San Antonio Spurs beat the Houston Rockets 121- 96 last night. The series is now tied at 1-1. Game 3 will be here in Houston on Friday at the Toyota Center.

**Ed Sheeran is revealing new details about his upcoming role on Game of Thrones. In a new interview he said that he will appear alongside Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark. “I filmed it in November, It was really fun. I just do a scene with Maisie. I can’t really say. I sing a song and she goes, ‘Oh, that’s a nice song,’ and I go, ‘It’s a new one.’” Sheeran previously said that his character won’t be killed off on the show. Game of Thrones will return for an abbreviated seventh season on July 16th.

**Selena Gomez and The Weeknd made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala on Monday, and both shared photos during the event on social media. The couple have apparently already gotten the approval from Selena’s mom.

When The Weeknd posted his pic, Selena’s mom commented, “Glowing, smiling, looking health and equal love. Mama is happy XO.”

**Emma Stone wasn’t able to go to prom with the fan that asked her via prom-posal video because of her film schedule, but she did do something nice for his big night. She ended up sending Jacob Saudenmaier a corsage for his date and boutonniere for him, according to The Daily Mail.

Stone sent the gifts along with a note that read: “Jacob, A little something for you and your lucky date tomorrow. Have a great time! Much love, Emma Stone.”

**Whataburger lovers, here’s a chance to show your appreciation for the orange and white – and maybe get some free food and concert tickets in return. It’s the Whataburger #BurgerVerseContest.

Throughout May – which is National Burger Month – the Texas-based chain wants fans to write poetry about its products and share them online.

HOW IT WORKS: You share your poem on Whataburger’s Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. Each week, the W will pick the three best and share them so followers can vote for their favorite.

Each weekly winner gets free Whataburger for a year and a $500 Ticketmaster gift card.

Poems will be judged on tone and originality.

To qualify, an entry will need to:

1. Mention Whataburger or a Whataburger menu item

2. Be no more than 70 words

3. Not include profanity

4. Not mention other companies

**Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson will make her feature film debut in a forthcoming thriller. The 19-year-old will star with David Oyelowo in a new movie where she will play Nelly, “an edgy 20-year-old,” Amanda Seyfried, Charlize Theron and Thandie Newton will co-star in the movie, which doesn’t have a name yet.

**The final film featuring the late Robin Williams has gotten a release date: May 12th. In the sci-fi comedy Absolutely Anything, Williams lends his voice to a talking dog. Other cast members include John Cleese, Eric Idle and Michael Palin. Williams took his own life in August 2014. He completed his work in Absolutely Anything three weeks before committing suicide. Will you go see the film?