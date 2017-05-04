Chrissy Teigen Attacks The Guy Who Trolled Her Met Gala Look

Chrissy Teigen does not take internet criticism in stride. She is very quick to make the comeback. When a Twitter user criticized her Met Gala gown, she snapped back with her own insult.

@Complex @chrissyteigen looking like someones kids crappy arts and craft project 😂 — Mister NuffSaid (@MisterNuffsaid) May 2, 2017

Mean-spirited? Yes. Totally inaccurate? Well…

Anyway, Chrissy was having no part of it.

Your beard has right angles, waldo https://t.co/lF9dIWrfyt — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 2, 2017

Not Chrissy’s first battle with a tweeter. From Yahoo!:

The model and mother might as well be named the Troll Hunter, as it seems she always has a comeback in her back pocket for her critics. Right after her American Music Awards wardrobe malfunction in November 2016, a Twitter troll asked Teigen why she didn’t have pubic hair, making an inappropriate joke about vaginas looking like they belong to an adult, not a child, and she didn’t hesitate to respond. “This comment is 10,000 times more jarring and disrespectful and creepy and gross than a side flash,” Teigen responded.

Question: do you like Chrissy’s dress?