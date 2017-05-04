Did Josh Gad Leak He’s Playing The Penguin In The Next Batman Movie

The latest Batman movie, “The Batman” scheduled for a 2019 release, has had some ups and downs in it’s early work on coming together. Batman, Ben Affleck, backed out of playing the title role and directing the movie. But it might have just got a boost from a very popular and great character actor Josh Gad.

The voice of Olaf from Frozen, Lefou in Beauty and the Beast, and Chuck in Angry Birds Gad has been a fantastic side piece in those movies and he tweeted a hint that he is could play the lead villian in “The Batman.”

This is about as solid as you get. Gad would follow another comedic actor, Danny Divito, in playing the villain on the big screen. It’s not official yet, but it would be spot on we thing.

Do you like the casting of Gad as the Penguin if it turns out that way?