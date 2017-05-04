Fitness Model Arrested for Robbery Has Become An Internet Sensation

A fitness model was arrested yesterday on suspicion of robbery, but it’s okay because he’s sort of hunky. From Yahoo! Style:

After leading police on a dramatic car-and-foot chase, David Byers, a fitness model in Solana Beach, Calif., was arrested Wednesday in San Diego for allegedly robbing the same Riverside Chase bank twice and one Cos Cob Citco gas station, both located in Connecticut. According to local news site Greenwich Time, Byers, who was in possession of a handgun, will be charged with three counts of robbery, two counts of larceny, and a felony count of reckless endangerment. “I am surprised because David is one of my more popular models, and he doesn’t strike me as a violent guy,” Michael Stokes, a Los Angeles-based photographer who works with Byers, tells Yahoo Style. “He’s definitely a bad boy, and he’s disappointed a lot of women, but he texted me last week with news that he moved to New York to be with his girlfriend — who he’s very much in love with — and that he’s finally happy.”

He looks like this…

I had a nice chat with David Byers last night. He says "hi" to everyone. A post shared by Michael Stokes (@stokes_photo) on Oct 10, 2015 at 4:02pm PDT

This isn’t Byers’s first brush with the law. According to Greenwich Time, he was charged in March with burglary, grand theft, and driving while intoxicated. Bad boy or just really bad?