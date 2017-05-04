JJ Watt Joins The Morning MIX!

JJ Watt and his JJ Watt Foundation will play their 5th Annual Charity Classic Softball Game on Saturday May 13th at Minute Maid Park, and he wants YOU to come out and join in all the fun!

Sarah Pepper, Geoff Sheen and Lauren Kelly got to chat with JJ this morning, and he gave us the inside scoop on which of his Texans team mates will be returning and coming out for the first time. (Andre Johnson, Brian Cushing, Shane Lechler and first timer brand new Texan DeShaun Watson…just to name a few!)

JJ also talked about what he’s getting for his mom for Mothers Day, plus if he’d ever be willing to make a special pizza delivery to the radio station. 😜

Take a listen to the interview below, and make sure to get your JJ Watt Charity Classic Softball Game tickets by clicking >>> HERE!

And just for fun: take a look at a pic from last year when JJ was totally checking Sarah out as she walked away, lol