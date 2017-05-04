JJ Watt Joins The Morning MIX!

The Morning MIX May 4, 2017 7:30 AM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: Charity Classic, Football, game, Homerun Derby, Houston Texans, JJ Watt, JJ Watt Foundation, Minute Maid Park, Softball

JJ Watt and his JJ Watt Foundation will play their 5th Annual Charity Classic Softball Game on Saturday May 13th at Minute Maid Park, and he wants YOU to come out and join in all the fun!

Sarah Pepper, Geoff Sheen and Lauren Kelly got to chat with JJ this morning, and he gave us the inside scoop on which of his Texans team mates will be returning and coming out for the first time. (Andre Johnson, Brian Cushing, Shane Lechler and first timer brand new Texan DeShaun Watson…just to name a few!)

JJ also talked about what he’s getting for his mom for Mothers Day, plus if he’d ever be willing to make a special pizza delivery to the radio station. 😜

Take a listen to the interview below, and make sure to get your JJ Watt Charity Classic Softball Game tickets by clicking >>> HERE!

And just for fun: take a look at a pic from last year when JJ was totally checking Sarah out as she walked away, lol

13227178 10103438247646158 3665381008970768388 n JJ Watt Joins The Morning MIX!

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live