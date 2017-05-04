Mom Gets Emma Watson To Facetime Daughter

May 4, 2017 11:03 AM
Filed Under: Emma Watson, Facetime

Do you ever see a celebrity just walking around and wish, ‘Oh man I wish my kid, husband, friend, was here with me?” Thanks to technology a mom who found herself in line infront of Emma Watson was able to share that moment with her daughter.

“I was just studying for my Bio exam when my Mom called to show Emma Watson standing behind her, then she approached and politely asked Emma if she can say hi to me on the cam. She was so kind and sweet,” Therese Kiara

Emma told Therese to “Study Hard” which when Hermione tells you that, YOU STUDY HARD!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live