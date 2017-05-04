Painting Of Ed Sheeran Looks Remarkably Like Van Gogh

A portrait painted by Colin Davidson of musician Ed Sheeren is being displayed at the Natinoal Portrait Gallery and it’s phenominal. But it’s not just the capturing of the shaggy ginger’s face that is making people rave about the painting. It’s the similarity that Sheeran has in the painting to Vincent Van Gogh’s famous self-portrait.

Look who's joined the A-Team… We're delighted to have acquired Colin Davidson's portrait of @edsheeran. See it on display from tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/5Ify8vRu8w — Portrait Gallery (@NPGLondon) May 2, 2017

We can’t blame them, the style and the look of the two red-haired artists (different art, but both artists) is strikingly similar.

If you believe in reincarnation, maybe there is a link here.

@edsheeran Don't mind you're amazing but am I wrong or you look like van gogh's self-portrait in that picture?

Still amazing as always, all the love — Gem (@tinuvieel_) May 2, 2017