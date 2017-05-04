Painting Of Ed Sheeran Looks Remarkably Like Van Gogh

May 4, 2017 12:33 PM
A portrait painted by Colin Davidson of musician Ed Sheeren is being displayed at the Natinoal Portrait Gallery and it’s phenominal. But it’s not just the capturing of the shaggy ginger’s face that is making people rave about the painting.  It’s the similarity that Sheeran has in the painting to Vincent Van Gogh’s famous self-portrait.

We can’t blame them, the style and the look of the two red-haired artists (different art, but both artists) is strikingly similar.

gettyimages 566423651 Painting Of Ed Sheeran Looks Remarkably Like Van Gogh

Self-portrait by Vincent van Gogh (Dutch, 1853 – 1890); oil on canvas, 1889, from the National Gallery, Washington DC. (Photo by GraphicaArtis/Getty Images)

If you believe in reincarnation, maybe there is a link here.

 

