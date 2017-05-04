Parents Thoughts On Attention Spinners?

If you haven’t heard of the Attention Spinner our listener Michael Paez gave us a demonstration 🙂 Thank you Michael

I had never heard of an attention spinner until it popped up on my Facebook feed that they were being banned in some classes and they were driving teachers crazy. So I asked you all to explain it to me because I genuinely didn’t know what they did.

From what I gathered on Facebook and the small amount of googling I did is that they are designed for stress and ADHD.

What I learned from Facebook is now EVERY kid wants one and doesn’t necessarily NEED one and they are driving teachers crazy in classes.

Parents. What are you thoughts? Are these a good idea?

Teachers are these merely a distraction?