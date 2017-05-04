Study Shows You Should Stop Looking For Your Car Keys

According to a new survey, it’s takes an average of 5 minutes and 20 seconds to find something you misplaced around the house. Whether it’s the phone, your car keys or the TV remote, we spend two and a half DAYS per year (that’s YEAR!!!) searching for lost stuff.

Here are five more interesting tidbits from the survey, according to PR Newswire:

Six things we misplace the most are the remote, phone, keys, eyeglasses, shoes, and wallet (or purse). Over 70% of us can’t find the remote at least once a month. 60% of people have been late for work or school because they couldn’t find something. 49% have missed an appointment. 35% have gotten into a fight with their significant other. Three places we look first for our purse or bag is the couch and the pockets of whatever we wore the day before. 40% think that getting older is one reason we lose stuff, but millennials are actually twice as likely to lose stuff as baby boomers. 69% of us have something else that was missing while looking for a lost item.

What do you lose the most?