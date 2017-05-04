Study Shows You Should Stop Looking For Your Car Keys

May 4, 2017 6:19 AM
According to a new survey, it’s takes an average of 5 minutes and 20 seconds to find something you misplaced around the house. Whether it’s the phone, your car keys or the TV remote, we spend two and a half DAYS per year (that’s YEAR!!!) searching for lost stuff.

Here are five more interesting tidbits from the survey, according to PR Newswire:

  1. Six things we misplace the most are the remote, phone, keys, eyeglasses, shoes, and wallet (or purse). Over 70% of us can’t find the remote at least once a month.
  2. 60% of people have been late for work or school because they couldn’t find something. 49% have missed an appointment. 35% have gotten into a fight with their significant other.
  3. Three places we look first for our purse or bag is the couch and the pockets of whatever we wore the day before.
  4. 40% think that getting older is one reason we lose stuff, but millennials are actually twice as likely to lose stuff as baby boomers.
  5. 69% of us have something else that was missing while looking for a lost item.

What do you lose the most?

