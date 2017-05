Bed, Bath & Beyond coupons are my favorite to use…and I seem to always get them in the mail. (which I LOVE!)

However, if you happen to see an online coupon from Bed Bath & Beyond offering $75 off an in-store purchase in honor of Mother’s Day, don’t click on it. It’s FAKE.

According to The TODAY Show, the home goods retailer is warning shoppers that the coupon, which has been circulating on Facebook, is fake.

A recent post on the company’s Facebook page clarifies their apology…