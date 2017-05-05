Cinco de Mayo is one of the most popular days of the year in Texas for drinking and celebrating Mexican culture (even though it is not celebrated in Mexico). It is also the best time of year for trying out some of the best Mexican recipes.

This is why I decided to keep it simple and come up with a list featuring 5 Of The Best Tacos To Enjoy On Cinco De Mayo.

5. Barbacoa – These are great with green salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla, if you have not tried them, you are seriously missing out!



4. Chicharron – These are pork rinds covered in salsa, it is definitely an acquired taste but if you love them, you’ll never get enough!



3. Chorizo & Eggs – Mexican style sausage, shredded cheese, eggs, and flour tortilla just sound like a good combination, and THEY ARE! Try them, now!



– These Fajita tacos are traditionally delicious, there is nothing wrong with beef fajitas – EVER!

1. Trompo – These are the most creative tacos out there, the pork is cooked slowly as the meat spins around the fire with Mexican seasoning and pineapple – finger licking good!

