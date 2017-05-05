96-Second News: Game Of Thrones Spinoff In The Works; Britney Spears Headed To Broadway?

**A “Game of Thrones“ spin-off may actually be happening, because HBO reportedly has four different writers developing four different projects, which could be anything: prequels, sequels, spin-offs, or companion series.

There’s no timeline for any these projects, and to be clear, they’re probably just going to pick the best one and not do all four. But at this point, anything is possible.

**Kim Kardashian announced her newest reality show via Instagram yesterday. Kim will be executive producing Glam Masters, a new Lifetime reality competition show for beauty fanatics.

According to Lifetime, “Four lucky bloggers will go head-to-head on each week’s episode of Glam Masters. Only a few will make it to semi-finals and eventually finals, where one will become the Glam Master.” Production begins this summer.

New project alert! 🚨 So excited I get to work with @lifetimetv on my new show #GlamMasters to search for the newest member of my glam world! 🌍💄 Head over to mylifetime.com/GlamMasters to apply! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 3, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

Speaking of Kardashians…

Kourtney Kardashian was in a giving mood on her birthday. To celebrate her 38th, Kourtney and 15 other friends went to Punta Mita, Mexico last week, and she gave each of them these amazing swag bags as a party favor. They included her sister Kylie’s lip kits, Quay Australia sunglasses and custom swimsuits from Private Party. Each bag cost about $300.

**Nikki Reed is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Ian Somerhalder and they announced the happy news on Instagram on Thursday, May 4.

“To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this earth I’ve never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this. I can’t think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first.

**Britney Spears’ managers, Larry Rudolph and Adam Leber, are reportedly in talks to bring her hit songs to Broadway. While Spears is finishing her highly popular residency show in Las Vegas, Rudolph and Leber met with theatre veteran Jerry Mitchell to explore turning her music into a theatrical production in NY, “It would NOT be autobiographical,” he confirmed. The director prefers the singer’s songs would be used to unite a fictional narrative.

**Cher will be honored and will also perform at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. The 70-year-old singer will receive the Icon Award and sing her hit song “Believe” at the annual awards show May 21st. “I’m honored to receive the 2017 Billboard Music Awards Icon Award and take the stage to celebrate my love of music with my fans,” Cher said in a statement. “Seeing so many powerful artists – especially female artists emerge and take their place in history through the years has been incredible. I’m honored to be amongst the previous Icon Award winners and to celebrate this milestone achievement by performing ‘Believe’ on the show,” she added.

**Miley Cyrus is changing things up…after taking herself out of the public eye for a few months, she just recently popped back up on the cover of Billboard to talk about her new approach to love, music, and other things. For starters, on May 11th, she will be dropping a new song dubbed “Malibu,” which she is dedicating to her fiancé Liam Hemsworth.

**Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are doing just fine and are NOT splitting up, even after the tabloid Star magazine published a report claiming their marriage was falling apart, and that Vergara cheated on him.

They even posted a photo of Vergara dancing with another man with the headline “It’s Over!” Both Vergara and her husband claim the picture was photoshopped to remove her wedding ring. See what Joe posted to Instagram:

Big surprise everyone but Star created a fake story and then photo shopped my wife's engagement ring off of her finger in order to sell magazines. They are run by malicious trash. Do the world a favor and don't buy their garbage. A post shared by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on May 3, 2017 at 9:11pm PDT

It’s Cinco De Mayo, but there are quite a few celebs celebrating a birthday today! Happy birthday:

Chris Brown is 28

Adele is 29

Superman Henry Cavill is 34

Boy Meets World’s Topanga- Danielle Fishel is 36

MTV News Legend Kurt Loder is 72