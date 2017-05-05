Are You Cool With Your Significant Other Having A Hot Trainer?

Sarah Pepper May 5, 2017 7:04 AM
Filed Under: hot trainer

This all started as a conversation in the studio when we saw the article about a woman who is a trainer and overweight and she was on a television show and it totally divided the audience.

It didn’t bother any of us that this woman was overweight at all. That brought up talking about but what if she was super hot and someone you’d be attracted to, could you have them as a trainer?

Sarah – I  would love having a hot trainer cause it gives me a goal.

Geoff- Completely fine with his wife having a hot trainer because they are eachother’s “one”

Lauren Kelly – Couldn’t do it because she would be too self-conscious

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live