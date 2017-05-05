Are You Cool With Your Significant Other Having A Hot Trainer?

This all started as a conversation in the studio when we saw the article about a woman who is a trainer and overweight and she was on a television show and it totally divided the audience.

It didn’t bother any of us that this woman was overweight at all. That brought up talking about but what if she was super hot and someone you’d be attracted to, could you have them as a trainer?

Sarah – I would love having a hot trainer cause it gives me a goal.

Geoff- Completely fine with his wife having a hot trainer because they are eachother’s “one”

Lauren Kelly – Couldn’t do it because she would be too self-conscious