Chris Rock Opens Up About His Infidelity

Chris Rock got real about cheating on (and subsequent divorce from) his ex-wife, Malaak Compton-Rock. The comedian told Rolling Stone magazine that after his divorce he had to “reset” his entire life:

“Getting divorce, you have to f—— start over,” he said. “You get to reset. It’s not a breakdown, but something in your life broke down.”

Rock admitted that he cheated on his then wife with three different women because he was the breadwinner in the family. He admitted he was wrong in hurting his family, including their two daughters – Zahra, 12, and Lola, 14.

“Your significant other, if they really love you, has a high opinion of you,” Rock explained. “And you let them down.”

Rock is now with “CSI: Miami” actress Megalyn Echikunwoke, but he also said he’s finding a stronger religious connection.

“I wanna find some peace, ’cause people usually find that peace in a horrible time,” he said. “Why does that have to be? Maybe I can find God without being in shambles. Maybe I can reach a higher plain spiritually without being in a near-death experience.”

The comedian is finally coming back to the stage for his first stand-up world tour in nine years. The tour is officially called “Total Blackout. The Tour. 2017.” It kicks off today in Indianapolis, Indiana, and concludes December 9th in Brooklyn, New York.