Houston Wins Another Accolade

May 5, 2017 6:32 AM
You might not be aware that this award existed, but according to LawnStarter.com, Houston is the best city in America! Oh wait, it’s for gardening naked!

In honor of World Naked Gardening Day, the website released their rankings. We’re NUMBER ONE! Hooray??

From LawnStarter.com:

“As a lawn care company, we’re big fans of all things gardening, and while we normally see it done clothed, who are we to judge? So every year, we rank the top cities in the United States to observe the eccentric holiday that is World Naked Gardening day.”

The rankings weighed factors like temperature, humidity, rain forecast, wind speed and cloudiness. national day. So get out there, Houston! You live in the best city in America to garden nude in this year.

h/t Houston Chronicle

