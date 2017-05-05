Kristen Bell Makes Prom-Posal Dream Come True

Lauren Kelly May 5, 2017 7:45 AM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: Frozen, Kimmy Kimmel, Kristen Bell, Prom, Prom-Posal, video

Kristen Bell was filling in for Jimmy Kimmel last night who was out on paternity leave, and she let one fan’s prom dreams come true with a Frozen-themed stunt!

Bell, who voices Princess Anna, set up the sweet moment by convincing a Los Angeles high school student, Sarah, that she was playing a game for prizes.

According to ABC, the game was that Sarah and another contestant were dressed up like the princesses from Frozen and had to go find someone dressed as Kristoff outside Kimmel’s studio. Unbeknownst to Sarah, she was playing against an actress, and under the costume was a school friend, Michael. He wanted to ask her to prom, but he needed Bell’s help to do it.

Watch the cute video above!

