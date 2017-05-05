Places To Celebrate Cinco De Mayo In Houston

Houston has some of the best places to celebrate Cinco de Mayo! Check out this list of some events below courtesy of our friends at ABC 13! (and don’t forget to Uber to get around safely!)

Margarita Throw Down at Revolve Kitchen + Bar

Hotel Derek, 2525 West Loop S, Houston, TX 77027

Join ABC13’s Katherine Whaley for $1 margaritas and it’s all for charity! From 4:30-5:30 p.m., gather for drinks with friends and stay for the exciting margarita competition! Click here for more details and make sure to RSVP to ladyderek@destinationhotels.com to secure your spot.

Cinco de Mayo Festival at Cadillac Bar

1802 Shepherd in Houston and at Kemah Boardwalk

Enjoy tasty tacos, sizzlin’ fajitas, live music, famed Peach Diablo margarita specials, beer and great giveaways. A live DJ takes the stage from 5-11 p.m. at the Houston location. At Kemah, head out for the happy hour from 3-7 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo at Cyclone Anaya’s

800 Town & Country Blvd., Suite 180, Houston, TX 77024

Mark your calendar! On May 5th, Cyclone Anaya’s Mexican Kitchen is hosting one of its biggest celebrations, featuring the Original Jumbo Margarita alongside DJs, promotions, giveaways and more.

Cinco de Mayo Party in the Plaza with Bar Louie

Sugar Land Town Square, 15958 City Walk, Sugar Land, TX 77479

It’s Fiesta time! Enjoy an evening at the Sugar Land Town Square on May 5th from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., featuring a live DJ and music from the Los Aztex band. Ride the mechanical bull and munch on festive light bites and drinks.

Central Fort Bend Chamber’s Cinco de Mayo Presented by Legacy Ford

Legacy Ford, 27225 Southwest Fwy, Rosenberg, TX 77471

The Legacy Ford is holding a Cinco de Mayo Central Fort Bend Chamber Membership Networking Event on May 5th from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Efren Gonzalez Cinco de Mayo Live Show

AG Antiques, 313 W/ 19th St., Houston, TX 77008

Celebrate your Cinco de Mayo with beautiful Mexican art and join in for a live demonstration by Efren Gonzalez at AG Antiques on May 5th from 12 to 3 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo at Miller Outdoor Theatre

6000 Hermann Park Dr., Houston, TX 77030

The fun never stops! Miller Outdoor Theatre is hosting a free event with live music by Tlen-Huicani & Villalobos Brothers on May 5th at 7:30 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo at Historic Market Square

301 Milam St., Houston, TX 77002

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a free concert in the park! Come to the Historic Market Square Park on May 5th from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. for amazing live performances by Gio Chamba, Chido Machine and more, followed by a dance party in the lawn.

LULAC District VIII Cinco de Mayo Parade in Downtown

Downtown Houston

Thousands turn out annually for the Cinco de Mayo parade downtown. LULAC District 8 and Telemundo Houston present the 24th annual Cinco de Mayo Parade at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, May 6th at 10:00 a.m. Parade begins on Texas at Hamilton. Admission is free.

Cinco de Mayo Parade & Festivities

Rotary Pavilion, 2010 5th Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590

The City of Texas City and LULAC #255 present a Cinco de Mayo parade on May 6th. Lineup begins at 9:00 a.m. at Northside Elementary School, 2300 21st St. N, in Texas City. Enjoy a day of festivities, including ballet folkloric dancers, traditional food, games, fajita cook-off teams, car show, moonwalks and other festive activities. For parade information, contact the Department of Recreation and Tourism at 409-643-5990. For festivities and vendor booth information, contact Liz Delagarza at 409-256-3118.

Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Madison Jobe Senior Center, 1700 Thomas Ave, Pasadena, TX 77506

Let’s celebrate Cinco de Mayo! Come to the Madison Jobe Senior Center on May 5th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for food, dancing and fun. The event is free.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Ave, Kemah, TX 77565

Kick off the Cinco de Mayo festivities at Kemah Boardwalk with live Latin music, a jalapeño eating contest, kid’s corner, giveaways and much more! The celebrations will be held from May 5th-7th.

Molina’s Cantina

All Houston locations

Houston’s oldest Tex-Mex restaurant is going big on Cinco de Mayo. Molina’s Cantina is offering customers fiesta specials all day, free chips and queso at the bar, plus live music at all three locations, from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday.

Fusion Taco

4706 N Main St., Houston, TX 77009

Fusion Taco in the Heights is offering its incredible happy hour deals all day, including $3 tacos! For the little ones, Fusion Taco will have piñatas and other activities from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Ooh La La Dessert Boutique

All Houston locations

For those who don’t want the real thing, Ooh La La Dessert Boutique is offering Margaritaville Cupcakes for $3.75 each on Friday, May 5th.

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

925 Bunker Hill Rd., Houston, TX 77024

When isn’t Houston a good place to celebrate any occasion? Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Bowlmor AMF on May 5th from 5 to 8 p.m. for a fun night with family and friends! Take advantage of the Buy One, Get One Bowling offer and Cinco de Mayo specials.

Cinco de Downtown

Henke & Pillot, 809 Congress Avenue, Houston, TX 77002

Get ready to fiesta! Join the night festivities on May 5th from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. with Sexy Gogos, Cinco Glitzdolls and more!

Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Social Junkie Sports Bar and Grill, 2412 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007

Avion Tequila presents Beer & Tacos, Cinco de Mayo all-day happy hour, plus watch the Rockets game party at Social Junkie Sports Bar and Grill on May 5th from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. What better way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo than to eat delicious tacos for only $2?

Tons more places to celebrate HERE and HERE!