Comedian/Actor Adam Scott is a huge Star Wars fan. He once sent Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) a letter inviting him to his birthday party when he was a child. Hamill didn’t show. ┬áSo when Scott showed up on Star Wars Day on Jimmy Kimmel he was surprised by his hero from fill-in host Kristin Bell.

His reaction is priceless, you can actually see his hand shaking when he realizes what is happening.