Woman Swallowed $7,000 To Hide It From Her Husband

A 30 year old woman in Colombia got into a fight with her husband about money, so she swallowed $7,000 in cash to hide it from her husband. Shockingly, she didn’t appear to be under the influence of any substances but described her decision as “an act of desperation.”

So many questions!

How did she do it? All the bills were rolled up.

Where did the money come from? She was saving for a big vacation and got the money by selling a bunch of their electronics.

How did they remove it? Surgeons removed fifty-seven $100 bills from her stomach and intestines. They got $5,700 back.

Where is the other $1,300? Trip to the bathroom. Ugh.