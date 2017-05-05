Woman Who Made The Fidget Spinner Hasn’t Made A Dime!

Every kid either has one or wants one! The Fidget Spinners! It’s a Y-shaped plastic device that is supposed to help you pay attention.

The question is, does it really work?

The first thing we all thought when we saw this was, “I wish I had invented that” because that guy must be making millions!

Cause that’s what you would think right?

WRONG!

The person who invented it is a 62-year-old named Catherine and she lives in Orlando and she made it back in the 90’s and even has a patent for it! However, when no one wanted to make them she let the patent lapse in 2005!

This is what she had to say quote, “Several people have asked me:  ‘Aren’t you really mad?’  But for me, I’m just pleased that something I designed is something people understand and really works for them.”

 

