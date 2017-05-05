Would You Buy These Shoes For Your Kid?

If you don’t follow sports, you might not know all the names to this story. Lavar Ball is the father of three sons, all of whom play basketball. His oldest son, Lonzo, just finished his freshman year at UCLA. Lonzo has declared for the NBA Draft, but isn’t a professional basketball player yet (the draft is in June). Even though Lonzo isn’t a pro, that hasn’t stopped his dad from releasing his OWN SHOE LINE!

Yesterday, Lonzo’s first shoe was released:

The Sports World is Forever Changed. Introducing Lonzo's 1st Signature Shoe: The ZO2 Prime. pic.twitter.com/5JN1OLxlZS — Big Baller Brand (@bigballerbrand) May 4, 2017

The shoes cost $495!!! So with tax, you’ll easily be spending over $500 and it’s not even for a player that’s played a single minute in the NBA. Lavar Ball went to Twitter to shame you into buying his son’s expensive shoes:

Big Baller's loose! If you can't afford the ZO2'S, you're NOT a BIG BALLER! 💰 — Lavar Ball (@Lavarbigballer) May 4, 2017

The reactions on Twitter to Ball’s tweet ranged from “can you be a big baller when you’re living off your kid’s career?” to “if you can afford those shoes, you’d buy something much nicer.” Would you buy a pair of $495 sneakers?